Is 2023 Yezdi Adventure better than Royal Enfield Himalayan

Both ADVs ride on rugged wire-spoke wheels

Classic Legends-owned Yezdi has introduced the 2023 iteration of the Adventure in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV motorcycle now gets several updates for improved NVH levels. At that price point, it goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Can the newly-updated offroader take down the reigning champion in the middleweight ADV segment? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Conceived as a dual-sport adventure-touring model in 2016, the Himalayan became one of the most popular offerings for Royal Enfield around the world.

The motorcycle popularized the middleweight ADV segment in India, by offering decent offroad performance at a relatively affordable price point.

However, the bike now faces tough competition from the Yezdi Adventure, which looks like a doppelganger of the established champion.

Yezdi Adventure looks more pleasing and modern of the two

On the design front, both the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure feature a sculpted fuel tank, a prominent beak, a circular headlamp, a wide handlebar, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a 21-inch wire-spoked wheel at the front and a 17-inch one at the rear end. While the former packs a semi-digital instrument console, the latter has a fully-digital console.

Yezdi Adventure is an overall lighter motorcycle

Royal Enfield Himalayan has a fuel tank capacity of 15 liters, a wheelbase of 1,465mm, and tips the scales at 199kg. While the Yezdi Adventure has a 15.5-liter fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,465mm, and has a kerb weight of 188kg.

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes

For the safety of the rider, both the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yezdi Adventure come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also gets three riding modes. Suspension duties on both ADV motorcycles are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yezdi Adventure is backed by a more powerful engine

On the performance front, the Royal Enfield Himalayan runs on a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The Yezdi Adventure draws power from a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 29.7hp and a peak torque of 29.9Nm. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan can be yours between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.28 lakh, while the 2023 Yezdi Adventure ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. In our opinion, the Yezdi Adventure makes more sense, with its aggressive design, modern features, better safety technology, and powerful engine at a value-for-money proposition.