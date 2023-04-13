Auto

SKODA SLAVIA Anniversary, KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition launched in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2023, 05:50 pm 2 min read

SKODA SLAVIA Anniversary edition gets an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: SKODA)

To commemorate the top scores of its INDIA 2.0 cars in the global NCAP crash tests, SKODA has introduced the Anniversary and Lava Blue Edition models of the SLAVIA and KUSHAQ, respectively. While the former starts at Rs. 17.28 lakh, the latter begins at Rs. 17.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The special edition trims sit above the top-spec Style variant of both cars.

Why does this story matter?

SKODA started its INDIA 2.0 with a bang with the KUSHAQ and SLAVIA. Both cars have received positive feedback from critics and customers alike.

To further enhance their appeal, both the SUV and sedan have also aced the much-stricter Global NCAP in recent months.

Riding on the success wave, the Czech automaker has now introduced special edition models for both vehicles.

SKODA SLAVIA Anniversary: Price starts at Rs. 17.28 lakh

The SKODA SLAVIA Anniversary edition sits above the top-spec Style variant and features the new Lava Blue paint scheme seen on the OCTAVIA and KODIAQ. It gets a hexagonal grille with chrome ribs, lower chrome garnish on door panels and tailgate, and the Anniversary Edition graphic on the C-pillar. Inside, the sedan packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a 380W premium audio system.

It is powered by a 1.5-liter, TSI EVO engine

Powering the SKODA SLAVIA Anniversary edition is a 1.5-liter, TSI EVO, turbocharged petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 148hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. The mill is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

SKODA KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition: Begins at Rs. 17.99 lakh

The SKODA KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition sits between the Style and Monte Carlo variants and is offered with the same Lava Blue color scheme. The SUV gets a 'Lava Blue Edition' badging on the B-pillar, a chrome-finished front grille, puddle lamps, and lower chrome garnish. On the inside, it gets plush edition cushion pillows. Rest remains identical to the Style model.

It is offered with a 150hp, turbo-petrol engine

On the performance front, the SKODA KUSHAQ Lava Blue Edition is backed by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO engine that develops 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.