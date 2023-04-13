Auto

Ather revamps its EV line-up in India, introduces affordable 450X

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2023, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Ather 450X features a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster (Photo credit Ather Energy)

Ather Energy has silently introduced an affordable version of the 450X in India. The range starts at Rs. 98,183 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The electric scooter is now available in two variants: 450X and 450X with Pro Pack. Apart from this, the EV maker has also phased out the 450 Plus model from its line-up. The base variant also misses out on a few feel-good features.

Ather Energy was one of the early movers in the electric scooter segment in India. The EV maker is touted as the torch-bearer of performance-oriented electric mobility solutions in the two-wheeler market on our shores.

However, with the introduction of affordable models such as Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube, the company has now revamped its entire portfolio to increase its reach and appeal.

The EV sports an apron-mounted LED headlight and designer mirrors

The updated Ather 450X retains the overall design of the model on sale. It features an apron-mounted LED headlight, designer mirrors, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, an LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. However, the new base model skips on the built-in navigation and smartphone connectivity options to keep the cost in check.

The scooter is equipped with Combined Braking System

For the safety of the rider, the Ather 450X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, riding modes, hill-hold assist, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System(TPMS). Suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

"Pro Pack" enables fast charging option

In terms of performance, the 450X draws power from a 6kW PMS electric motor linked to an IP67-rated, 3.7kWh, Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises a claimed range of up to 146km on a single charge. However, fast charging is only available with Pro Pack.

Is the new Ather 450X better now?

The new Ather 450X now starts at Rs. 98,183 for the base model and goes up to Rs. 1.45 lakh with the Pro Pack option (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). In our opinion, by losing a few feel-good features in the base model, the 450X now makes more sense for people looking for a powerful electric scooter for daily commutes, under Rs. 1 lakh.