Lamborghini Urus S launched at Rs. 3.8 crore: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus S rolls on 21-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Legendary supercar maker Lamborghini has introduced the Urus S in India with a price tag of Rs. 3.8 crore (ex-showroom). It is essentially an entry-level trim for the Urus range on our shores. The super SUV features an uprated 666hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine seen on the range-topping Performante model. To recall, the Urus S made its global debut in September last year.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most successful models for Lamborghini, the Urus surpassed the highly-coveted 20,000 units sales milestone in a span of just four years from its launch.

To further increase its appeal, the Italian automaker has introduced an entry-level Urus S model in its global portfolio.

The company has now brought the updated variant to India as well.

The SUV sports Y-shaped taillights and 21-inch forged alloy wheels

On the design front, the Lamborghini Urus S retains the overall silhouette of the standard model and follows the 'CENTRO STILE' design philosophy. The SUV features a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a sleek grille, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 21-inch alloy wheels. Y-shaped LED taillamps, dual exhausts, and a diffuser grace the rear.

The car features a panoramic sunroof and multiple ADAS functions

On the inside, the Lamborghini Urus S has a sporty five-seater cabin with chocolate brown leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, and door trims. It gets racing-type bucket seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a 'Lamborghini Infotainment System III' with two touchscreen panels. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It is backed by a 4.0-liter, V8 powertrain

In terms of performance, the Lamborghini Urus S draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that develops a maximum power of 666hp and a peak torque of 850Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Should you consider the Lamborghini Urus S?

In India, Lamborghini has launched the entry-level Urus S model with a price tag of Rs. 3.8 crore (ex-showroom). While the model skips carbon fiber components such as the front air splitter and rear diffuser offered with the range-topping Performante variant, it retains the uprated 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine. In our opinion, the Urus S offers good value for money.