Indian Pursuit Elite and Chieftain Elite debut as limited-edition models

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2023, 11:34 am 3 min read

Both motorcycles feature all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

After getting positive feedback on the 2023 Challenger Elite model, US-based bikemaker Indian Motorcycle has unveiled limited-run Elite versions of the 2023 Pursuit and Chieftain for the global markets. The former will be limited to just 150 units, while the latter will be restricted to 175 units. Both cruiser motorcycles get bronze-colored highlights on the fuel tank and side panels.

Why does this story matter?

Indian Motorcycle introduced the "Elite" program in 2018 with the Chieftain Elite model.

Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle, said that the idea was to create offerings that are not just limited in quantity, but exclusive in nature with custom details straight from the factory.

Now, the company has added two new limited-run motorcycles as a part of its 2023 Elite line-up.

Indian Pursuit Elite features a 16-speaker 'PowerBand Audio' sound system

The limited-run Indian Pursuit Elite gets a special Super Graphite Metallic and Black Metallic paint scheme with Shadow Bronze accents, a muscular 22.7-liter fuel tank, split-type seats with bronze-colored stitching, dual exhaust, remote-locking hard saddlebags and trunk, and a front fairing with an electronically-adjustable windscreen. It packs a full-color 7.0-inch Ride Command+ infotainment panel and a 16-speaker 'PowerBand Audio' sound system.

It draws power from a 1,768cc, V-twin engine

Powering the special edition Indian Pursuit Elite model is a 1,768cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 122hp and 173.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Indian Chieftain Elite rides on special 10-spoke alloy wheels

The Indian Chieftain Elite features a unique Super Graphite Smoke and Black Smoke color scheme with Shadow Bronze accents, special 10-spoke alloy wheels with Metzeler Cruisetec tires, an adaptive 'Pathfinder' LED headlight, an adjustable, tinted flare windscreen, a teardrop-shaped 20.8-liter fuel tank, and Gunfighter-style single-piece seat with bronze-colored stitching. It gets a full-color 7.0-inch Ride Command+ infotainment panel with an 8-speaker sound system.

It is backed by a 1,890cc engine

On the performance front, the limited-run Indian Chieftain Elite is offered with a potent 1,890cc, Thunderstroke 116, air-and-oil-cooled, V-Twin engine that churns out 162Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the cruiser motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

How much do the limited-run Elite models cost?

In the US market, the Indian Pursuit Elite will set you back by $39,999 (approximately Rs. 32.77 lakh), while the Chieftain Elite can be yours at a price tag of $35,499 (roughly Rs. 29.09 lakh). Both bikes demand an additional logistics surcharge of $800. A few units of both the Pursuit Elite and Chieftain Elite are expected to arrive in India as well.