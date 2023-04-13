Auto

Details of MG Cyberster leaked: Here's what it will offer

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

MG Cyberster will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor is all set to unveil the Cyberster EV for the global markets. However, ahead of its official launch, the details regarding the upcoming electric roadster have been leaked. The EV will generate a maximum power output of up to 543hp, making it the company's most powerful car ever. It will also feature a yoke-like steering wheel.

Why does this story matter?

Electric mobility has been gaining traction in recent years with many automakers planning to go all-electric by the next decade.

Legendary carmaker MG Motor has been at the forefront of electrification in recent years with a few capable Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in its global line-up.

To up the ante, the brand is now planning to launch its most powerful electric roadster soon.

The roadster will have a swooping beltline and arrow-shaped taillights

On the outside, the upcoming MG Cyberster EV will follow the brand's modern design philosophy. It will feature a sculpted bonnet, sweptback LED headlamps, a wide air dam, an aggressive front air splitter, scissor-style doors, ORVMs, a swooping beltline, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the EV will be graced by arrow-shaped LED taillamps and a split-type diffuser.

It will feature a Tesla-inspired yoke-style steering wheel

The details regarding the interiors of the Cyberster EV are under wraps. However, we expect the roadster to feature a folding fabric roof, a minimalist dashboard, auto climate control, bucket-style seats, a yoke-style steering wheel, and a three-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, all angled toward the driver. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be offered with multiple electric powertrain options

The technical details of the upcoming MG Cyberster EV are yet to be revealed. However, from the leaked details, we expect the roadster to draw power from a single- or a dual-motor setup, with a maximum power output of up to 543hp.

It will be 4,535mm in length

The upcoming MG Cyberster EV will be bigger and larger than the likes of the Mazda MX-5 and Porsche 718 Boxster. The roadster will have an overall length of 4,535mm, a width of 1,913mm, and a height of 1,329mm. The single-motor variant of the EV will tip the scales at 1,850kg, while the dual-motor model will weigh 1,985kg.

It will deliver a range of up to 800km

MG Cyberster EV will be underpinned by an all-new platform based on the 2017 E-Motion coupe concept. It will be a 'cell-to-pack' battery production car and use an efficiency-boosting 'hairpin' wiring technology from the ZS EV. It will deliver a range of up to 800km.