Is Yamaha YZF-R3 better than the Kawasaki Ninja 400

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Japanese marque Yamaha is gearing up to re-introduce its potent middleweight supersport, the YZF-R3 in India in the coming months. This time, it aims to take down the reigning champion, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 on our shores. While the former is touted by critics as one of the most track-focused offerings, the latter is considered an all-round sub-400cc motorcycle. But which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha introduced the sporty Yamaha YZF-R3 in the Indian market in 2015. It was appreciated by critics and motorcycling enthusiasts on our shores for its capable engine and agile riding characteristics.

However, due to dwindling sales numbers, the automaker pulled the plug on the potent middleweight supersport offering.

Now, with a much-evolved market, the brand is planning to re-introduce the model soon.

Yamaha YZF-R3 looks more visually appealing

Yamaha YZF-R3 has a 14-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlamps, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upright windscreen, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek tail section with LED taillight. Kawasaki Ninja 400 has twin LED headlights, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebars, a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section, and an LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Yamaha YZF-R3 has bigger dimensions

Yamaha YZF-R3 is 2,090mm long, 730mm wide, 1,140mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1,380mm. Kawasaki Ninja 400 has an overall length of 1,990mm, a width of 710mm, a height of 1,120mm, and a wheelbase of 1,370mm.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 packs a more powerful parallel-twin engine

Yamaha YZF-R3 draws power from a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates 40.4hp of maximum power and 29.4Nm of peak torque. Kawasaki Ninja 400 is fueled by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces a maximum power of 44.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Transmission duties on both supersport offerings are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former gets inverted forks, while the latter has telescopic forks at the front side. Preload-adjustable mono-shock units are available on the rear end of both motorcycles.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 can be yours at Rs. 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Yamaha YZF-R3 cost $5,499 (approximately Rs. 4.51 lakh) in the US market. The latter is expected to arrive here soon. If priced right, the YZF-R3 will be a better choice of the two, with its aggressive looks, bigger dimensions, and better suspension setup.