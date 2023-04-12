Auto

Everything we know about MG Comet EV: Features, launch, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 12, 2023, 07:26 pm 3 min read

MG Comet EV will feature a 10.25-inch infotainment panel (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British carmaker MG Motor is all set to launch its compact EV, the Comet, in India on April 19. Designed to be a city runabout, the compact electric car is known as the Wuling Air EV in various South East Asian markets. In the latest development, the company has teased the interiors of the upcoming electric vehicle. Here's what to expect.

Over the last few years, MG Motor has been focused on developing capable battery electric vehicles (BEVs) based on the brand's Modular Scalable Platform (MSP). The latest to join the list is a compact city roundabout, the Comet EV.

The upcoming electric car is expected to be a game-changer in the compact EV category.

It will be the brand's most affordable EV in India.

It will feature an all-LED lighting setup and small-sized wheels

The MG Comet EV will follow the brand's quirky and modern design language. The compact car will feature an upright body, dual-projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a closed-off grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, two large doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and relatively small wheels with designer covers. Squared-out LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

The EV will get a dual 10.25-inch screen setup

The interiors of MG Comet EV are under wraps. However, as seen in the teaser, the compact EV will get a four-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, power windows, manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety should likely be ensured by dual airbags.

It will promise a range of up to 300km

The upcoming MG Comet EV is expected to draw power from a single electric motor linked to either a 17.3kWh battery pack good for a range of up to 200km or a larger 26.7kWh unit delivering up to 300km per charge.

How much will the MG Comet EV cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Comet EV will be disclosed by MG Motor at its launch event in India on April 19. We expect the compact city runabout to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it will be an ideal vehicle for small families and people commuting in crowded cities such as Mumbai or Bengaluru.

