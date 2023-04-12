Auto

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 v/s 2022 model: Know key differences

Apr 12, 2023

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 will get an OBD-2-compliant engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto will launch its 2023 Pulsar 125 bike in India by the end of this month. As for the highlights, the motorcycle will have a stylish design, improved features, and an upgraded 124.4cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine. So, how will the upcoming model differ from the one on sale right now? Let us have a look.

The Pulsar 125 is quite a popular model in Bajaj Auto's portfolio here. The refreshed version with thorough upgrades should draw the attention of a lot of customers and ultimately boost sales.

Once it debuts, the new two-wheeler will take on rivals such as the TVS Raider, Honda SP 125, Hero Super Splendor, and the Hero Glamour.

The bike will have improved wheels and instrument cluster

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and more stylish-looking alloy wheels compared to its predecessor. It will retain the semi-digital instrument cluster of the outgoing model. However, it will now display real-time mileage, a warning light for emission monitoring, and a distance-to-empty readout.

The mill will now be OBD-2-compliant

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 will get the 124.4 engine of its predecessor. However, it will now be OBD-2-compliant. It will also have a fuel injection system instead of an electronic carburetor, and a new engine control unit. The mill should make around 11.6hp/10.8Nm.

Safety and suspension setup should be unchanged

Akin to the outgoing model, the 2023 Pulsar 125 should be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Pricing and availability

Currently, in India, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 starts at Rs. 80,154 and goes up to Rs. 91,642 (both prices, ex-showroom). The refreshed model should carry a premium over these prices. It has started reaching dealerships and should be launched soon.