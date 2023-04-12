Auto

Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R is up for auction

Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R features racing-style bucket seats (Photo credit: Nissan)

If you love the Fast and Furious movie series, then here is some good news. Now, you stand a chance to own Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, which played a major role in the fourth installment of the franchise. Painted in the signature "Bayside Blue" shade, the Kaizo Industries-owned coupe will go under the hammer at an upcoming Bonhams auction in Brussels, Belgium.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most successful movie franchises, Fast and Furious has spawned a total of nine movies to date. The 10th installment is scheduled for release in May this year.

The series has seen the use of some of the icons from the automotive world such as the Dodge Charger and Nissan's Skyline GT-R, among a few other exotic supercars.

Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R features the iconic 2.6-liter "RB26DETT" engine

The 2002 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R imported by Kaizo Industries follows the brand's then-design philosophy and is essentially a Japanese version of a 'muscle car.' The coupe features the iconic 2.6-liter "RB26DETT" engine, which is primarily known for its tuning-friendly nature. While the official power figure by the automaker is 276hp, the specially-modified movie car has a claimed output of around 550hp.

Modifications suggested by Walker

The special supercar has some modifications made on the request of Walker. It gets a Turbonetics front-mount intercooler, Nismo lowered springs, Nismo NE-1 exhaust, a titanium strut brace, Rotorua's six-piston front and four-piston rear brake calipers, and 19-inch Volk Racing RE30 wheels.

A bit about Walker

Paul William Walker III was an American actor and one of the protagonists of the Fast and Furious movie series. Much like his character, Brian O'Conner, Walker was a car enthusiast and a pro-am (professional-amateur) racer. He competed in the "Redline Time Attack" racing series. The late actor was also an owner of 'Always Evolving,' a Valencia-based high-end vehicle performance shop.

The car will be part of Bonhams's "Purple Paddle Lot"

The special Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R is set to be part of Bonhams's "Purple Paddle Lot." This means that only people who go through an enhanced verification process can bid on the supercar. The auction is set to run between April 28 and May 5.