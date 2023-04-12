Auto

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic v/s Indian Super Chief Limited: Cruisers compared

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 12, 2023, 02:15 pm 2 min read

Both bikes get full-LED lighting

US-based Harley-Davidson has launched its 2023 Heritage Classic cruiser in India. The motorbike has a regal appearance, offers several features including an all-LED lighting setup, and is backed by a 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine. On our shores, the vehicle takes on Indian Motorcycle's Super Chief Limited model. However, which is more suitable for you?

The Super Chief Limited is visually more appealing

Heritage Classic has a windscreen, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, twin exhausts, a semi-digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and 16-inch cast aluminum wheels. It is sold in Vivid Black, Bright Billiard Blue, Prospect Gold, and Heirloom Red Fade colors. Super Chief Limited offers a curvy tank, split seats, dual-tip exhausts, a windshield, a digital instrument cluster, a USB port, LED lighting, and spoked rims.

Heritage Classic has higher fuel storage capacity

The Heritage Classic has a wheelbase of 1,630.6mm, a ground clearance of 119.4mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 18.9 liters. The Super Chief Limited stores 15.1 liters of fuel, offers a wheelbase of 1,626mm, and a ground clearance of 125mm.

Super Chief Limited gets a more powerful engine

The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic draws power from a 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine that generates 94hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 155Nm. Meanwhile, the Indian Super Chief Limited is backed by a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 mill that puts out a peak torque of 162Nm. Both cruiser bikes get a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Super Chief Limited comes with more safety features

The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic comes with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, 49mm telescopic front forks with "beer can covers" and a rear mono-shock unit. Indian Super Chief Limited is offered with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, cruise control, dual-channel ABS, and riding modes. It gets telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Which is a better choice?

In India, the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is priced between Rs. 26.59-27.49 lakh, while the Indian Super Chief Limited falls in the price bracket of Rs. 24.33-24.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes to the Super Chief Limited for its better looks, a bevy of safety equipment, and superior engine at a lower price when compared to its rival.