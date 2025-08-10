India welcomes Trump-Putin meet, says it can end Ukraine war

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has welcomed the upcoming meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin . The meeting is scheduled to be held in Alaska on August 15, 2025. The MEA said that this meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and pave the way for peace.

Peaceful resolution Kremlin says meeting will focus on long-term peaceful resolution The Kremlin has said that the meeting will focus on discussing options for a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. The process is described as "challenging," but Moscow is willing to engage actively and energetically. This would be Putin's first visit to the United States since 2015 when he met former President Barack Obama.

Territorial negotiations Trump hinted at land exchange during Armenia-Azerbaijan peace accord signing During the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace accord, Trump hinted that reaching a deal could involve exchanging land. He said, "We're going to get some back, and we're going to get some switched." However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected any land concessions to occupiers. He reiterated Ukraine's constitutional stance on territorial integrity and stated that Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.