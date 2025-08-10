Next Article
PM Modi launches 150th Vande Bharat train, metro's Yellow Line
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Sunday in Bengaluru, rolling out big upgrades for the city's public transport.
He flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains—now India has 150 of these speedy trains, with 11 running in Karnataka.
He also opened the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, a 19km stretch connecting key parts of the city.
What it means for commuters
If you live in or travel through Bengaluru, getting around just got easier.
The new metro line links residential and business hubs, while the extra Vande Bharat routes mean faster train options across India.
Plus, with work starting on Phase-3 of the metro (adding 44km more), it looks like commuting here is set to keep improving.