J&K: Gunfight breaks out in Kishtwar; 2-3 Pakistani terrorists holed-up

The Kishtwar encounter comes as security forces continue their anti-terror operation, "Operation Akhal," in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. This operation is one of the Valley's longest-running anti-terror offensives and has entered its ninth day. Launched on August 1, it was based on specific intelligence about terrorist movement in a forested belt.

Casualties reported

Two Army personnel killed in operation so far

"Operation Akhal" has resulted in the deaths of two terrorists so far. However, at least two to three more remain cornered in the dense forest. Elite PARA units are working to flush them out with drones and attack helicopters deployed to prevent their escape. The operation has also claimed the lives of two Army personnel—Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh—and injured 10 others since its launch.