Bihar voter list row: No 1's getting removed without warning India Aug 10, 2025

Worried about your name vanishing from the voter list in Bihar?

The Election Commission (EC) has told the Supreme Court that no eligible voter will be removed without getting a heads-up first.

This promise comes after claims that 65 lakh names were quietly deleted during the recent revision for the upcoming state polls.

The EC says they're making sure everyone gets notified and has a fair chance to contest any removal.