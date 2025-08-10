Bihar voter list row: No 1's getting removed without warning
Worried about your name vanishing from the voter list in Bihar?
The Election Commission (EC) has told the Supreme Court that no eligible voter will be removed without getting a heads-up first.
This promise comes after claims that 65 lakh names were quietly deleted during the recent revision for the upcoming state polls.
The EC says they're making sure everyone gets notified and has a fair chance to contest any removal.
EC's big plan to fix names issue
To avoid mistakes, Booth Level Officers are going door-to-door and political parties are being looped in.
The latest draft roll lists 7.24 crore voters, and missing names are being double-checked through special lists.
The EC is also spreading info through ads and easy forms—especially to ensure no temporary migrant from Bihar is excluded.
Plus, if lots of voters end up excluded, the Supreme Court is ready to step in and set things right.