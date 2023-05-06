Is BMW X1 M Sport better than Audi Q3 Sportback
German luxury carmaker BMW has launched the performance-oriented X1 sDrive18i M Sport in India with a price tag of Rs. 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The sporty model sits above the sDrive 19i X Line trim level. At that price point, the SUV goes against an established rival, the Audi Q3 Sportback. Which of these two mid-size premium offerings makes more sense on our shores?
Why does this story matter?
- Since its inception in 2009, the BMW X1 has been popular among enthusiasts for its sporty ride and handling characteristics. The SUV is the reigning champion in the mid-size premium segment in India.
- However, it has been challenged lately by the Q3 Sportback model from Audi.
- Now, BMW has introduced the sDrive18i M Sport version to stretch its advantage over its rival.
Audi Q3 Sportback looks visually more appealing
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport features a muscular bonnet, a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, high-gloss black roof rails, and M-specific badges on the fenders. Audi Q3 Sportback gets a lengthy hood, a large black grille with a honeycomb-mesh pattern, Matrix LED headlights, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and LED taillights. Both cars ride on 18-inch designer alloy wheels.
Both SUVs are on par in terms of dimensions
BMW X1 M Sport has a length of 4,500mm, a width of 1,845mm, a height of 1,642mm, and a wheelbase of 2,692mm. The Audi Q3 Sportback is 4,518mm long, 2,022mm wide, 1,558mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm.
Audi Q3 Sportback packs a more powerful engine
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is backed by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136hp of maximum power and 230Nm of peak torque. Audi Q3 Sportback draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, "TFSI" turbocharged petrol mill that churns out a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. Transmission duties on both SUVs are handled by a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
Both cars feature a dual-tone dashboard and multi-color ambient lighting
BMW X1 M Sport has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system, and six airbags. Audi Q3 Sportback gets a dual-tone five-seater cabin with multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a "Virtual Cockpit" instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 48.9 lakh, while the Audi Q3 Sportback will set you back by Rs. 51.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Q3 Sportback makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, powerful TFSI engine, and tech-forward cabin making it a value-for-money proposition.