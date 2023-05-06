Auto

Is BMW X1 M Sport better than Audi Q3 Sportback

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 06, 2023, 01:33 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs ride on designer alloy wheels

German luxury carmaker BMW has launched the performance-oriented X1 sDrive18i M Sport in India with a price tag of Rs. 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The sporty model sits above the sDrive 19i X Line trim level. At that price point, the SUV goes against an established rival, the Audi Q3 Sportback. Which of these two mid-size premium offerings makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2009, the BMW X1 has been popular among enthusiasts for its sporty ride and handling characteristics. The SUV is the reigning champion in the mid-size premium segment in India.

However, it has been challenged lately by the Q3 Sportback model from Audi.

Now, BMW has introduced the sDrive18i M Sport version to stretch its advantage over its rival.

Audi Q3 Sportback looks visually more appealing

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport features a muscular bonnet, a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, high-gloss black roof rails, and M-specific badges on the fenders. Audi Q3 Sportback gets a lengthy hood, a large black grille with a honeycomb-mesh pattern, Matrix LED headlights, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and LED taillights. Both cars ride on 18-inch designer alloy wheels.

Both SUVs are on par in terms of dimensions

BMW X1 M Sport has a length of 4,500mm, a width of 1,845mm, a height of 1,642mm, and a wheelbase of 2,692mm. The Audi Q3 Sportback is 4,518mm long, 2,022mm wide, 1,558mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm.

Audi Q3 Sportback packs a more powerful engine

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is backed by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136hp of maximum power and 230Nm of peak torque. Audi Q3 Sportback draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, "TFSI" turbocharged petrol mill that churns out a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. Transmission duties on both SUVs are handled by a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Both cars feature a dual-tone dashboard and multi-color ambient lighting

BMW X1 M Sport has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system, and six airbags. Audi Q3 Sportback gets a dual-tone five-seater cabin with multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a "Virtual Cockpit" instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 48.9 lakh, while the Audi Q3 Sportback will set you back by Rs. 51.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Q3 Sportback makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, powerful TFSI engine, and tech-forward cabin making it a value-for-money proposition.