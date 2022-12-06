Auto

Toyota C-HR Prologue concept debuts with aggressive looks: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 06, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Toyota C-HR Prologue will be offered with 2 powertrain options (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has showcased its C-HR Prologue concept crossover. It will arrive in Europe in production guise soon. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears an imposing look with a 'Hammerhead' front fascia. At the time of launch, it will have a spacious cabin and shall be offered with a choice of full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

The Toyota C-HR Prologue concept delivers better looks in comparison to its predecessor, the C-HR introduced in 2016. Better performance and more features are also expected in the production-specific version.

The batteries in the Prologue's PHEV variant will be manufactured in Europe, a first for the company.

We do not think it will be launched in India, at least anytime soon.

The car has cameras and an LED taillamp

The Toyota C-HR Prologue concept has a sculpted bonnet, sleek C-shaped headlamps, a small grille with apertures, and a blacked-out bumper. It is flanked by black B-pillars, cameras in place of ORVMs, sharp body lines, and stylish oversized wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a large faux diffuser, a raked windscreen, and a full-width LED light bar are available on the rear end.

Two powertrain options will be offered

The production-specific Toyota C-HR Prologue will either draw power from a full-hybrid powertrain or shall be backed by a plug-in hybrid setup. The company has disclosed that the batteries for the PHEV variant will be built in Europe.

It will get multiple airbags and ADAS

In production form, Toyota C-HR Prologue is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, and parking cameras.

Toyota C-HR Prologue: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota C-HR Prologue crossover will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, the car should be up for grabs in the Old Continent sometime in 2023.