2023 KOMAKI SE e-scooter arrives with more range, safety features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 21, 2023 | 05:23 pm 2 min read

2023 KOMAKI SE is available in 3 trims (Photo credit: KOMAKI)

Homegrown automaker KOMAKI has launched the 2023 version of its SE scooter in India. It is offered in three variants: ECO, SPORT, and SPORT PERFORMANCE UPGRADE. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a stylish design, offers several electronic riding aids, and draws power from an electric powertrain, featuring a fire-resistant battery. The price of the two-wheeler starts at Rs. 96,968 (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 iteration of the KOMAKI SE delivers more tech-based features and a greater range in comparison to its predecessor. It also comes with a "smart" battery that is touted to be fire-resistant in order to improve the safety of the vehicle. The two-wheeler is suited for traveling within city limits and should witness decent sales.

The scooter has LED DRLs and single-piece seat

The 2023 KOMAKI SE has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a keyfob for keyless control. The scooter now comes with LED DRLs, a TFT instrument cluster with support for navigation and on-the-move calling, and alloy wheels. There is also a 20-liter under-seat compartment for storing all your belongings.

It delivers 180km of range

KOMAKI SE runs on a 3kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a fire-resistant battery that can be charged from 0-100% in just four to five hours. The scooter has a top speed of 80km/h and promises a range of up to 180km per charge.

There are disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the KOMAKI SE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with parking assist, reverse assist, and cruise control. It also gets three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Turbo. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

2023 KOMAKI SE: Pricing

In India, the KOMAKI SE starts at Rs. 96,968 for the ECO model. The SPORT variant is priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh, and the range-topping SPORT PERFORMANCE UPGRADE version bears a price tag of Rs. 1.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

