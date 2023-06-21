Auto

How upcoming Kia Seltos (facelift) will differ from 2022 model

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 21, 2023 | 02:37 pm 2 min read

2023 Kia Seltos will get an ADAS suite (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors will unveil the 2023 version of the Seltos in India on July 4. It will be up for grabs in a couple of weeks after the unveiling. The SUV will have a revised look, petrol and diesel engine choices, and an updated cabin with new tech-based facilities. So, how will the facelifted Seltos differ from the outgoing model? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 iteration of the Kia Seltos will have an all-new turbo-petrol engine, better safety features, and extensive cosmetic upgrades both inside and out. The car is getting its first major update since 2019 and should draw the attention of buyers here. In our country, the SUV will rival the Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai CRETA, MG Astor, and SKODA KUSHAQ.

The new car will get LED lightbar and 17-inch wheels

Compared to the outgoing model, the facelifted Kia Seltos will sport a larger grille, revamped bumpers with LED DRLs, and a bumper featuring new fog light housings. The car will also flaunt sleeker taillamps connected by an all-new LED lightbar, silvered roof rails, sharp body lines, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Instead of the 18-inch alloy wheels of its predecessor, it will likely get 17-inch units.

The SUV will be offered with 3 engine options

Currently, the Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 115hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 116hp/250Nm. The facelifted model should also get a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor that puts out 160hp/253Nm. The gearbox options (a manual, an iMT, a DCT, and a CVT) should be carried over from the car currently on sale.

What about the interiors?

To distinguish itself from the outgoing version, the 2023 Seltos will have tweaked HVAC controls, sleeker AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV will pack a twin 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. It will also get an ADAS suite, a first for Kia in India. The passengers' safety will be ensured by six airbags and hill-assist control.

How much will it cost?

In India, Kia Motors will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Seltos SUV at the time of its launch. We expect it to carry some premium over the outgoing model, which begins at Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

