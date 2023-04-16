Auto

Why you should check your car's air conditioner this summer

Summers in India are getting warmer every year, with the highest temperature recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) being 51-degree Celsius in Rajasthan in 2016. All modern cars are equipped with sophisticated air conditioner (AC) systems, that are thoroughly tested by the automakers to operate in such harsh conditions. Is it really necessary to get the system inspected now?

How does the car's air conditioner system work?

A car's AC works on the same principle as your home AC or a refrigerator. It uses a refrigerant gas that absorbs or releases heat by transforming from liquid to gas and back to liquid using a compressor, a condenser, and an evaporator/blower. This transformation process allows the vehicle to maintain the desired cabin temperature, even in the harshest conditions.

Impact of extreme heat on the car's AC

With a rise in the outside temperature, the car's AC has to work harder to maintain a cooler cabin for the passengers. In summer, the system works for a prolonged duration, unlike in rain or winter where the AC can go into low-power mode. This causes a lot of wear-and-tear on the moving components and can cause the refrigerant gas to leak as well.

Keep an eye out for leaks and unusual smells

Without enough refrigerant, other components of the car's air conditioner will not work properly. Hence, it is advised to keep an eye out for leaks in the system. You will need yellow glasses and UV light to identify the leak. Also, check for unusual odors inside the cabin, as it is a tell-tale sign of bacteria or mildew growing in your system.

Checking the compressor periodically is highly advised

To check whether the compressor is functioning properly, you need to look at the center pulley in the engine bay when the AC is in the On state. if it isn't rotating, it may indicate that the compressor's clutch isn't engaged. Common causes for this are a broken AC pressure switch, a faulty fuse, a wiring problem, or even low refrigerant levels.

Many carmakers in India offer free AC check-ups during summer

To better serve customers, many carmakers offer free AC check-ups this time of the year. For example, Nissan has announced a pan-India free AC check-up camp for its entire lineup from April 15 to June 15. The Japanese marque will be conducting a 20-point check-up that includes a free AC check, along with an exterior and interior check, underbody check, and road test.