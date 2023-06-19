Auto

Renault Rafale goes official as brand's flagship car: Check features

Renault Rafale goes official as brand's flagship car: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 19, 2023 | 11:26 am 2 min read

Renault Rafale is backed by a hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Renault)

French automaker Renault has revealed its Rafale coupe-SUV. It will be up for grabs in the global markets next year. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design and an expansive cabin with several tech-based facilities. Under the hood, it is backed by a hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 200hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Rafale has arrived as Renault's flagship model and pays homage to the Caudron-Renault Rafale, an aircraft that hit a record-breaking 445km/h in 1934. The car flaunts the brand's new design language and provides decent features as well as performance. Rafale should be quite successful in the international markets and may even debut in India in the coming years.

The car offers matrix LED headlamps and a black grille

The Renault Rafale has a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish aerodynamic wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear. The vehicle is available in Alpine Blue and Satin Pearl White colors. It is 4,710mm long and 1,860mm wide.

It is fueled by a 200hp hybrid powertrain

Renault Rafale runs on a 130hp, 1.2-liter, turbocharged, three-cylinder, petrol engine linked to two electric motors. The setup delivers a combined output of 200hp. A 300hp, plug-in hybrid setup with an all-wheel-drive system will be available later.

A panoramic roof and HUD are available inside

Renault Rafale gets a five-seater cabin with a panoramic glass roof that can switch from fully opaque to transparent, a massive center console with an armrest, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 9.3-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.0-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Renault Rafale: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Renault Rafale will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in Europe, the car is expected to carry a price tag of around €55,000 (roughly Rs. 49.3 lakh).

Share this timeline