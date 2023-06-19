Auto

Is Keeway SR 250 better than TVS Ronin

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 19, 2023 | 03:30 am 3 min read

Both bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS

Keeway introduced the SR 250 in India as a retro-inspired quarter-liter model in January this year. The bike flaunts a similar design as seen on its younger sibling, the SR 125. With a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it rivals the TVS Ronin on our shores. Can the old-school Hungarian fighter go head-to-head against a modern homegrown brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Keeway entered the Indian market with eight new offerings over the course of eight months. The list included two 300cc scooters, two cruiser motorcycles, two scramblers, a streetfighter, and a supersport. Now, the bikemaker is commencing the deliveries of its quarter-liter scrambler model, the SR 250 on our shores. The bike has to face tough competition in the form of the TVS Ronin.

TVS Ronin looks more appealing

Keeway SR 250 flaunts a retro-inspired design and features a sculpted 14.2-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp, an upswept exhaust, a circular taillamp unit, a single-pod instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. TVS Ronin has a neo-retro design and gets a teardrop-shaped 14-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with an integrated T-shaped DRL, a ribbed-pattern seat, alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillight.

TVS Ronin is a larger motorcycle

Keeway SR 250 has a seat height of 780mm, a ground clearance of 160mm, and a kerb weight of 120kg. In comparison, the TVS Ronin has a saddle height of 795mm, a ground clearance of 181mm, and tips the scales at 159kg.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Keeway SR 250 and TVS Ronin are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The former gets telescopic front forks with fork gaiters and dual rear shock absorber units. The latter has inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

The Ronin packs a more powerful engine

Keeway SR 250 is powered by a 223cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 16hp and a peak torque of 16Nm. Powering the TVS Ronin is a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops a maximum power of 20.12hp and a peak torque of 19.93Nm. The transmission duties on both motorcycles are carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Keeway SR 250 will set you back by Rs. 1.49 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Ronin can be yours between Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ronin makes more sense on our shores with its neo-retro design, big bike feel, powerful engine, and overall better brand value and reach.

