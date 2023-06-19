Auto

Volvo EX30 v/s Tesla Model Y: Electric SUVs compared

Volvo EX30 v/s Tesla Model Y: Electric SUVs compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 19, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both EVs ride on designer alloy wheels

Volvo has introduced the all-new EX30 as its most affordable EV for the global markets. It carries a starting price tag of $34,950 (approximately Rs. 28.62 lakh) in the US. At that price point, the compact e-SUV rivals the iconic Tesla Model Y. Can the Swedish newcomer dethrone the established US-based all-electric champion in a head-to-head battle? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Tesla achieved a near-impossible feat with the Model Y. In a market dominated by ICE-powered vehicles, the e-SUV became the world's highest-selling car. Although the EV maker is planning to carry the momentum ahead, it faces a steep challenge in the form of the Volvo EX30. Both SUVs are at the forefront of safety and innovation in the EV segment. But which is better?

Of the two EVs, Tesla Model Y looks more appealing

Volvo EX30 features a muscular bonnet, a closed-of grille, Thor's hammer LED headlights, flared wheel arches with black cladding, 18/19-inch designer wheels, 'VOLVO' lettering at the rear, and connected-type wrap-around C-shaped taillamps. Tesla Model Y sports a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a coupe-like sloping roofline, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, chrome-lined windows, and designer alloy wheels.

Tesla Model Y is a larger car

Volvo EX30 has a length of 4,233mm, a width of 1,836mm, a height of 1,549mm, and a wheelbase of 2,650mm. On the other hand, Tesla Model Y is 4,751mm long, 1,921mm wide, 1,624mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,890mm.

Both cars feature premium upholstery and ADAS functions

Volvo EX30 gets a five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard with a full-width soundbar, leather upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, a digital key, multiple airbags, an electric sunroof, and a freestanding infotainment system. Tesla Model Y has a five/seven-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, wooden inserts, premium upholstery, a 15.0-inch infotainment panel, and a panoramic glass roof. Both EVs are equipped with ADAS functions.

Model Y promises more range

Volvo EX30 is fueled by a 268hp/343Nm electric motor with either a 49kWh battery pack or a 64kWh unit. It also gets a 422hp/543Nm twin-motor setup with a 64kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 442.5km. Tesla Model Y is offered with a dual motor setup and a 75kWh battery. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 525km.

Which one should you choose?

In the US market, the Volvo EX30 can be yours with a starting price of $34,950 (around Rs. 28.62 lakh). In comparison, the Tesla Model Y will set you back by $40,240 (roughly Rs. 32.96 lakh) after tax credit. In our opinion, Model Y makes more sense with its overall larger dimensions, futuristic design, premium-looking cabin, and longer driving range.

Share this timeline