For first time, an EV is now world's highest-selling car

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2023, 07:57 pm 3 min read

Tesla Model Y has a range of up to 525km (Photo credit: Tesla)

In a feat that was hard to believe just a few years back, an EV has managed to beat an ICE-powered vehicle to top the sales charts. That's right, Tesla Model Y has outsold the iconic Toyota Corolla and RAV4 to become the world's highest-selling car in Q1 of 2023. The US-based EV maker sold 2,67,200 units of the popular e-SUV in 53 countries.

Why does this story matter?

Tesla has become one of the largest EV makers across the globe. The company has been pushing the boundaries in electric mobility after Elon Musk took the helm of the company in 2008.

Now, after 25 years, the automaker has managed to defeat the Japanese automotive giant Toyota to claim the top spot in the global sales figures.

Model Y beat Corolla by nearly 11,000 units

The growth of Tesla has been monumental in recent years. According to JATO Dynamics, Tesla's Model Y managed a sales figure of 2,67,200 units in 53 countries in Q1 of 2023, as opposed to 2,56,400 units of the Toyota Corolla in the same countries. While the sales of the former are continually growing, the latter has been showing a downward sales trend.

Model Y is the first-ever EV to achieve this feat

The Model Y became the first-ever electric vehicle to claim the top spot in global sales figures. The achievement is even more impressive given EV's aggressive pricing (starts $47,490) and availability. If the trend continues, the e-SUV will exit 2023 with over one million sales.

Corolla has been a game-changing vehicle for Toyota since 1970s

Introduced in 1966, the Toyota Corolla became the best-selling car worldwide by 1974 and has been one of the top-selling models since then. It surpassed the Volkswagen Beetle in 1997 to become the best-selling moniker in the world. With 12 generations so far, Toyota managed a cumulative sale of over 50 million units of the four-wheeler in 2021.

Model Y is essentially an SUV derivative of Model 3

Tesla introduced the Model Y in 2020 as an SUV derivative of its then-best-selling Model 3 e-sedan. It borrows certain design elements from its sibling, the Model X, and features a closed-off grille, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a coupe-like sloping roofline. Inside, the spacious cabin has an all-black dashboard with wooden inserts, premium upholstery, and a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

It promises a range of up to 525km

The Tesla Model Y is backed by a potent dual motor setup that is linked to a large 75kWh battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 525km on a single charge.