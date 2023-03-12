Auto

Volkswagen ID.2 to arrive on March 15: What to expect

Volkswagen has been planning to introduce an entry-level electric hatchback for a while now. In the latest development, the carmaker will likely be showcasing an all-new ID.2 model at an event on March 15. The EV will borrow design cues from its elder sibling, the ID.3. The upcoming car will be underpinned by an updated MEB+ architecture. Here's what we expect from the four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen has been touted by many as a pioneer of mass-market electric vehicles across the globe.

Now, the automaker is planning to increase the reach of its ID range by introducing an entry-level electric hatchback in form of the upcoming ID.2.

It will be the first model to feature the MEB+ platform and get the all-new LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery pack.

The EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup

On the outside, we expect the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2 to borrow a few design elements from the ID.3 model. It will likely feature a clamshell bonnet, sweptback LED headlights, full-width LED DRL, a raked windscreen, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, a sloping roofline, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler should be available at the rear end.

The hatchback will have a minimalist cabin design

The interiors of the new Volkswagen ID.2 are under wraps. However, we expect the hatchback to have a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist design, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety would be taken care of by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

The technical specifications of the upcoming ID.2 are yet to be disclosed by Volkswagen. However, we expect the hatchback to draw power from a capable electric motor that will be linked to an all-new LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery pack with fast charging capability.

Volkswagen ID.2: Availability

Volkswagen will likely announce the pricing and availability details of the upcoming ID.2, sometime in late 2023. The carmaker is set to showcase the electric hatchback for the first time on March 15. It will be the brand's most affordable EV to date. The car is expected to undercut rivals such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5 by quite a margin.