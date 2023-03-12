Auto

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has long waiting period: Check suitable alternatives

Maruti Suzuki XL6 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

The waiting period for Maruti Suzuki's popular MPV, the XL6 has now extended to over four months in India. This is primarily applicable to the CNG variants of the car, with the petrol-powered models having a waiting duration of around three months. While some buyers are willing to wait for their dream car, here's a quick look at other options available on our shores.

The MPV segment in India is expanding steadily, due to a rise in demand for spacious people movers in recent years.

Maruti Suzuki is currently leading the segment with its popular offerings, the Ertiga and XL6.

However, with an extended waiting period for the latter, people have started looking at other premium alternatives such as the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and Hyundai ALCAZAR.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 begins at Rs. 11.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium six-seater MPV, available via the brand's NEXA dealerships. The car sports a sculpted hood, a chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it features ventilated front seats, captain seats for the second row, and rear AC vents. It runs on a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine in petrol (102hp/136.8Nm) and CNG guise (86.6hp/121.5Nm).

Kia Carens: Price starts at Rs. 10.19 lakh

Kia Carens is available in six- and seven-seater configurations in India. The MPV gets a muscular clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the car has an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and six airbags. It is backed by 1.4-liter turbo-petrol (140hp/242Nm), 1.5-liter petrol (115hp/144Nm), and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel (113.4hp/250Nm) engine options.

Mahindra Marazzo: Price begins at Rs. 13.71 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo can be bought in either seven- or eight-seater configurations on our shores. It has a chrome-studded grille, sweptback projector headlamps with cornering function, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The spacious cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. The MPV draws power from a frugal 1.5-liter diesel engine (121hp/300Nm).

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Price starts at Rs. 16.7 lakh

Hyundai ALCAZAR is offered with SUV-like styling to increase its appeal. The car gets a large chrome-studded grille, tri-beam LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The spacious 6/7-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, blue-colored ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (157hp/253Nm) or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113hp/250Nm).