Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched in India at Rs. 7.39L
Nissan has introduced the Magnite Geza Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. Taking inspiration from Japanese theatres and their musical theme, the car features a new 9.0-inch infotainment panel and JBL-sourced speakers. It is offered only with the 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine.
Why does this story matter?
- Globally, Nissan is known for its performance-oriented sports cars and reliable SUVs. That said, the Japanese automaker struggled to make its mark in the Indian market.
- However, things started to improve with the launch of the Magnite in 2020. The SUV achieved the coveted one lakh bookings milestone last year.
- The carmaker has now introduced a special edition model to further increase its appeal.
The SUV features a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille and shark-fin antenna
Known for its aggressive design language, the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition retains the silhouette of the standard model. It features a sculpted bonnet, swept-back projector LED headlights with bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, skid plates, silvered roof rails, ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
It is offered with a 1.0-liter, inline-triple petrol engine
Powering the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition is the same 1.0-liter, inline-triple, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that does duties on the standard model. The mill churns out 71hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The car has a 9.0-inch infotainment panel and JBL-sourced speakers
The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist black-and-beige colored dashboard. It gets leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, a start/stop button, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with JBL-sourced speakers, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
Nissan Magnite Geza Edition: Pricing
The order books for the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition are open against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The special edition SUV can be yours at Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in five color options.