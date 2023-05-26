Auto

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched in India at Rs. 7.39L

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched in India at Rs. 7.39L

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2023, 05:06 pm 2 min read

Nissan Magnite has a 4-star G-NCAP crash safety rating (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has introduced the Magnite Geza Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant. Taking inspiration from Japanese theatres and their musical theme, the car features a new 9.0-inch infotainment panel and JBL-sourced speakers. It is offered only with the 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

Globally, Nissan is known for its performance-oriented sports cars and reliable SUVs. That said, the Japanese automaker struggled to make its mark in the Indian market.

However, things started to improve with the launch of the Magnite in 2020. The SUV achieved the coveted one lakh bookings milestone last year.

The carmaker has now introduced a special edition model to further increase its appeal.

The SUV features a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille and shark-fin antenna

Known for its aggressive design language, the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition retains the silhouette of the standard model. It features a sculpted bonnet, swept-back projector LED headlights with bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, skid plates, silvered roof rails, ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 1.0-liter, inline-triple petrol engine

Powering the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition is the same 1.0-liter, inline-triple, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that does duties on the standard model. The mill churns out 71hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The car has a 9.0-inch infotainment panel and JBL-sourced speakers

The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist black-and-beige colored dashboard. It gets leatherette upholstery, keyless entry, a start/stop button, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with JBL-sourced speakers, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition: Pricing

The order books for the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition are open against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The special edition SUV can be yours at Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in five color options.