Auto

Maruti-Suzuki Jimny crosses 23,500 bookings in India: Threat to Thar

Maruti-Suzuki Jimny crosses 23,500 bookings in India: Threat to Thar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 23, 2023, 08:03 pm 3 min read

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

By gathering over 23,500 bookings since it was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has become one of the most highly-anticipated SUVs in recent months. To recall, the carmaker had commenced the bookings for the rugged vehicle on the day of its official reveal. With the massive fan following, can the upcoming SUV upset the mighty Mahindra Thar?

Why does this story matter?

The lifestyle SUV segment has become quite popular in India with the arrival of the new Mahindra Thar. Enthusiasts swear by the offroading capabilities of the iconic four-wheeler.

However, things have slowly started to change ever since Maruti Suzuki took the wraps off the iconic Jimny model on our shores in January.

With its compact dimensions, will the newcomer reign supremacy on tough terrains?

The Jimny has neo-retro appeal with its round headlamp units

Unlike the brawny and butch-looking Mahindra Thar, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has an air of sophistication with a neo-retro appeal. It features a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a blacked-out vertical-slatted grille, flared wheel arches with black cladding, five-spoke alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and bumper-mounted taillights. With five doors and a longer wheelbase, it is a more practical sub-4m rugged SUV.

The SUV features an all-black dashboard for a sporty feel

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a more practical five-seater cabin when compared to the four-seater (2+2) layout of the Mahindra Thar. It gets an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, cruise control, connected car technology, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.

It is offered with a frugal 1.5-liter, K-series engine

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is lighter on the wallet with its frugal 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine when compared to the Mahindra Thar. The motor generates 103hp/134Nm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system.

Is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny a better choice?

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Jimny in India, we expect the carmaker to undercut its primary rival, the Mahindra Thar, by a margin. If priced right, the former has the potential to become a primary choice for offroading enthusiasts, since the waiting period for the latter spans up to 4 months on our shores.