5 reasons behind Royal Enfield Hunter's growing popularity in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2023, 04:00 pm 3 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield introduced its most affordable offering, the Hunter 350, in India last August. The scrambler motorcycle received praise from critics and customers alike, bagging the Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023. With sales figures of over one lakh units in just six months, the bike is currently the most popular model in the sub-500cc segment. So, what is driving its popularity?

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks like a quintessential neo-retro scrambler

On the design front, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 flaunts a neo-retro charm with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, 17-inch alloy wheels, a modern-age semi-digital instrument console with an optional Tripper Navigation unit. It gets a blacked-out round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar with optional bar-end mirrors, a ribbed-pattern seat, cast-alloy grab rails, circular indicators, an LED taillamp, and an upswept exhaust.

People are choosing scramblers for their versatile, do-it-all capabilities

In the recent past, people have started preferring scrambler body styles over streetfighters and cruisers in India. To benefit from the growing trend, homegrown bikemaker Royal Enfield introduced the Hunter 350 with an eye-catching design and a versatile chassis based on the J-series platform. Thanks to 41mm telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers, the bike can also traverse through tough terrains.

It is offered with a wide variety of official accessories

Royal Enfield offers a wide variety of official accessories for all variants of the Hunter 350. The scrambler gets touring or bar-end mirrors, a silver sump guard, black/silver oil filler cap, a large or compact engine guard, a single-sided pannier rail with a black lockable pannier and a waterproof inner bag, black/silver LED indicators, a tinted flyscreen, and a signature touring-friendly bench seat.

It is backed by a capable 349cc, J-series engine

Royal Enfield ushered into a new era with its refined J-series engine. The new-age 349cc mill slowly replaced the legendary Unit Construction Engine (UCE) from the bikemaker's portfolio. It also helped in reducing the overall noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels of the motorcycles. With the Hunter 350, the motor churns out 20hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 27Nm.

The Hunter 350 is the cheapest Royal Enfield in India

In India, the Hunter 350 can be yours at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the base Retro variant, Rs. 1.7 lakh for the Metro Dapper trim level, and Rs. 1.75 lakh for the range-topping Metro Rebel model (all prices, ex-showroom). It is the cheapest Royal Enfield on our shores. The scrambler motorcycle rivals the likes of the Honda CB350RS, Yezdi Scrambler, and TVS Ronin.