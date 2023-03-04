Auto

Custom-built Ronin motorcycles showcased at TVS MotoSoul 2023 in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 04, 2023, 04:48 pm 3 min read

'Wakizashi' by Rajputana Customs is powered by a 225.9cc, single-cylinder engine (Photo Credit: Rajputana Customs)

One of the most popular bikemakers in India, TVS Motor Company has showcased four unique, custom-built motorcycles based on its neo-retro offering, the Ronin at the recently-concluded TVS MotoSoul 2023 event in Vagator, Goa. The bikes are created by TVS Design Team, JvB Moto, Smoked Garage, and Rajputana Customs. Here's a quick look at the features of each modified Ronin model.

Why does this story matter?

Customization has been a part of the motorcycling world since the early 1900s.

Customers often choose to tune and tweak the bike to their liking, be it the design or performance aspect.

Now, TVS Motor Company has collaborated with different custom workshops across the globe to create four unique versions of its recently-launched offering, the Ronin, to showcase their designing prowess.

'Ronin SCR' by TVS Design Team, India

The Ronin SCR has been created by the factory design team of TVS Motor Company. It flaunts a unique yellow-white-silver tricolor paint scheme, a sculpted fuel tank with tank pads on the sides, a brown-colored rider-only saddle, a rear-mounted luggage rack, a circular LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, and long-travel suspension units. It rides on wire-spoked alloy wheels with Shinko Adventure Trail block-pattern tires.

'Agonda' by JvB Moto, Germany

Inspired by the Agonda Beach in Goa, the 'Agonda' is a brainchild of JvB Moto from Germany. It has a minimalist scrambler design and flaunts a white-colored frame and headlight cowl, a fuel tank with blue and red accents, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, and large-size alloy wheels with dual-purpose Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The motorcycle gets a stock LED headlight unit.

'Musashi' by Smoked Garage, Indonesia

The Musashi is a radical-looking custom-built Brat bike from the Indonesia-based Smoked Garage. It sports a sloping fuel tank, a low-rise handlebar, a floating-type rider-only saddle, an LED headlight with a smoked black effect, an extended swingarm with a horizontally-mounted mono-shock unit, and wire-spoked wheels with wide-section knobby Dunlop tires. The instrument console is repositioned on the left side of the fuel tank.

'Wakizashi' by Rajputana Customs, India

With a brushed metallic look, the Wakizashi by Rajputana Customs is a neo-retro scrambler motorcycle. It sits on a chopped-off frame and flaunts a sculpted brushed aluminum-finished fuel tank, clip-on handlebar, a vintage-looking black headlight unit, gold-colored inverted forks, a rider-only saddle with a sharp-looking tail section, an aftermarket exhaust, and a long-travel mono-shock unit. It rides on blacked-out wire-spoked wheels with wide-section tires.