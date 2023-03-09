Auto

All-new Harley-Davidson X350 to arrive soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 09, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson X350 will ride on alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US-based iconic bikemaker Harley-Davidson is all set to take the wraps off its most affordable offering, the X350 for the global markets. However, ahead of its official reveal, the motorcycle has been spotted at a US dealership, sans camouflage. Unlike the typical cruiser stance associated with the brand, the new bike will flaunt a streetfighter look. Here's what we can expect from the motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

One of the oldest bikemakers in the world, Harley-Davidson is primarily known for its big-size cruiser motorcycles.

However, with the market evolving rapidly toward mid-capacity motorcycles, the automaker decided to enter the segment with its upcoming X350 model.

Touted as the brand's most affordable offering to date, the bike will ditch the V-twin engine format for a more conventional parallel-twin setup.

The bike will flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

The all-new Harley-Davidson X350 will follow the typical streetfighter design philosophy and flaunt a muscular fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit with DRL, a wide handlebar with circular mirrors, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, a tapered rear section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle will pack a single-pod instrument cluster. It will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels with street-focused tires.

It will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider safety, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. While the bikemaker is yet to confirm the details, we expect the motorcycle to get dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties will be carried over by inverted forks at the front and a side-mounted mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will be backed by a capable parallel-twin engine

Unlike a typical Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the all-new X350 will ditch the V-twin engine format for a more conventional and efficient parallel-twin setup, most likely to reduce the overall cost of production. While the technical details of the upcoming streetfighter bike are yet to be revealed by the company, we expect it to draw power from a 353cc mill that will develop around 36hp.

When will the new Harley-Davidson X350 arrive?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Harley-Davidson X350 will be announced by the bikemaker at its launch event, expected on March 10. We expect the streetfighter motorcycle to make its way to India soon after the global unveiling.