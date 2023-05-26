Auto

McLaren Artura launched in India at Rs. 5.1 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2023, 03:13 pm 2 min read

McLaren Artura features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: McLaren)

British automaker McLaren has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Artura in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.1 crore (ex-showroom). The Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) supercar is the first McLaren with a V6 engine and the third with a hybrid powertrain, after the P1 and Speedtail. The new-generation supercar offers next-level driver engagement with its 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged motor.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2022, the Artura moniker is a combination of the words 'art' and 'future.' It is the third hybrid supercar to be based on the MCLA (McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture) platform.

With the Artura, McLaren aims to take down the Ferrari SF90 Stradale from the top spot in the high-performance hybrid supercar segment.

It is the third McLaren model to officially enter India.

The coupe features inverted L-shaped headlamps and forged alloy wheels

On the outside, the McLaren Artura follows the brand's modern design philosophy. It features a sculpted hood, inverted L-shaped LED headlamps, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, butterfly doors with a soft-close function, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out forged alloy wheels. The supercar gets sleek LED taillamps, dual exhaust tips, and an active aerodynamic rear wing.

It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine

The McLaren Artura is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine, coupled with an electric motor and a 7.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup puts out a maximum power of 680hp and a peak torque of 780Nm.

The supercar gets a luxurious two-seater cabin with ADAS functions

The McLaren Artura has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin. It offers a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a head-up display, two-zone climate control, a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and an MIS II touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ADAS functions.

McLaren Artura: Pricing and availability

In India, the McLaren Artura carries an eye-watering price tag of Rs. 5.1 crore (ex-showroom). Order books for the hybrid supercar are now open. The coupe can be booked online or via the brand's dealership in Mumbai.