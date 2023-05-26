Auto

Is Aston Martin DB12 better than Ferrari 296 GTB

Is Aston Martin DB12 better than Ferrari 296 GTB

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2023, 02:02 pm 3 min read

Both coupes roll on forged alloy wheels

British marque Aston Martin has introduced the DB12 grand tourer model as the direct successor to the DB11. It carries a price tag of Rs. 4.8 crore (ex-showroom) in India. At that price point, the car rivals an established competitor in the form of the Ferrari 296 GTB. Can the British brawler defeat the Italian fighter for the champion's crown? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Aston Martin is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the iconic DB moniker with the introduction of the DB12 grand tourer for the global markets.

The coupe remains true to the DB range design DNA and ditches the legendary V12 engine for a potent Mercedes-AMG-sourced turbocharged V8 motor.

However, can the newcomer survive in the supercar segment against the reigning champion, the Ferrari 296 GTB?

Aston Martin DB12 looks more appealing of the two

Aston Martin DB12 flaunts a lengthy bonnet, a large signature grille, sweptback projector LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, swan doors with frameless windows, sleek C-shaped LED taillights, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Ferrari 296 GTB has a sculpted hood, sloping roofline, swept-back LED headlights, air scoops, sleek LED taillamps, a diffuser, center-mounted exhaust, an active spoiler, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

The DB12 is an overall larger supercar

Aston Martin DB12 is 4,725mm long, 2,135mm wide, 1,295mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,805mm. In comparison, the Ferrari 296 GTB has a length of 4,546mm, a width of 1,958mm, a height of 1,187mm, and a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Both cars feature a sporty cabin with premium leather upholstery

Aston Martin DB12 gets a sporty dual-tone cabin with premium leather upholstery, racing-style bucket seats, a floating-type center console with carbon fiber trims, knurled metallic switches and dials, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Ferrari 296 GTB has a two-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, bucket-type seats, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Ferrari 296 GTB packs a more powerful engine

Aston Martin DB12 runs on a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with an electronic rear differential. The mill churns out 671hp/800Nm. Ferrari 296 GTB is backed by a hybrid powertrain comprising a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine, an electric motor, and a 7.45kWh battery pack. The setup is paired with an 8-speed DCT gearbox and generates 818hp/740Nm.

Which one is a better grand tourer?

In India, the Aston Martin DB12 costs Rs. 4.8 crore, while the Ferrari 296 GTB will set you back by Rs. 5.4 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the DB12 makes more sense as a grand tourer, with its eye-catching looks, overall larger dimensions, sportier two-seater cabin with premium materials, and powerful Mercedes-AMG-sourced turbocharged V8 motor.