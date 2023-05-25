Auto

Aston Martin DB12 grand tourer revealed: Check top features

Aston Martin DB12 rolls on 21-inch forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Iconic British marque Aston Martin has taken the wraps off its newest grand tourer model, the DB12, for the global markets. The coupe is the direct successor to the DB11 supercar. While the car ditches the legendary V12 engine for a Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 motor, it makes more power than DB11. Here's a look at the top features of the flagship coupe.

Touted as a super tourer by Aston Martin, the DB12 is a spiritual successor to the iconic DB5 model.

The coupe takes inspiration from the 1960s grand tourer while following the brand's modern design philosophy.

It heralds a new era for the company and aims to set the benchmark for performance, ultra-luxury, and style in the high-performance coupe segment.

The supercar features crystalline-effect DRLs and 21-inch forged alloy wheels

On the outside, the Aston Martin DB12 remains true to the DB ranges' design DNA. It has a lengthy clamshell hood, a large signature grille, a prominent front splitter, sweptback projector LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, swan doors with frameless windows, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Sleek C-shaped LED taillights and a large diffuser are available at the rear end.

It gets a floating-type center console with carbon fiber trims

Inside, the Aston Martin DB12 gets a sporty dual-tone cabin with premium leather upholstery. It offers racing-style bucket seats, a floating-type center console with carbon fiber trims, knurled metallic switches and dials, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. You also get a premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The coupe is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine

Powering the Aston Martin DB12 is a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with an electronic rear differential. The mill churns out 671hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 800Nm between 2,750rpm and 6,000rpm.

How much will the Aston Martin DB12 cost?

While the official prices are yet to be disclosed, we expect the Aston Martin DB12 to carry a price tag of around $245,000 (approximately Rs. 2.02 crore) in the US market. The all-new grand tourer offers a sleek and eye-catching design, a premium and tech-forward cabin, and a potent twin-turbocharged V8 engine in place of the naturally-aspirated V12 unit that did duties on DB11.