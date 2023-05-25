Auto

2023 BMW Z4 Roadster launched at Rs. 89.3 lakh

May 25, 2023

2023 BMW Z4 Roadster features adaptive LED headlight (Photo credit: BMW)

German carmaker BMW has launched the 2023 iteration of the Z4 Roadster in India with a price tag of Rs. 89.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now arrives via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route on our shores. The roadster model will start arriving at the brand's dealerships from June onwards. The updated car features a refreshed fascia and new paint schemes.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2002 as the result of a collaboration between BMW and Toyota, the Z4 addressed the design issues of the Z3 model.

Now, in its updated 2023 avatar, the G29 Z4 is significantly larger than the E89 version and features a sharp-looking front and rear fascia.

In India, the roadster will be available only in the range-topping M Performance trim.

The roadster features a redesigned kidney grille and adaptive headlights

The 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster retains the overall silhouette of the previous-generation model. It features a sculpted hood, a redesigned kidney grille, upswept adaptive LED headlights, two large doors with frameless windows, door-mounted ORVMs, the iconic Hofmeister kink, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster is powered by a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 335hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The transmission duties on the roadster model are handled by an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox.

It sports an Anthracite soft-top and Harman Kardon sound system

On the inside, the 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster has a sporty two-seater cabin with a driver-centric dashboard design. It features premium leather upholstery, an Anthracite soft-top, racing-style bucket seats with M seatbelts, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch Live Cockpit Professional instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple ADAS functions.

2023 BMW Z4 Roadster: Pricing and availability

The 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster will start arriving in India from June onwards. The refreshed open-top car can be yours for Rs. 89.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the company's dealerships on our shores.