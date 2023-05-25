Auto

BMW's all-new i5 electric car can be parked using smartphone

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2023, 11:49 am 2 min read

The 2024 BMW i5 features kidney grille with optional BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has been pushing the boundaries of electric mobility solutions in recent years. To further strengthen its EV portfolio, the German automaker has now introduced the all-new 2024 i5 for the global markets with a starting price tag of $67,795 (approximately Rs. 56 lakh). The sedan is essentially an all-electric derivative of the new 5 Series. Here's a look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

The 5 Series has been one of the most popular models for BMW in recent years. The sedan has received overall positive feedback from critics and customers for its handling characteristics and uber-luxurious cabin.

However, with the automotive industry rapidly moving toward green mobility, the carmaker has now introduced an electric version of the popular sedan called the i5 for the global markets.

The sedan features adaptive LED headlights and illuminated grille

The 2024 BMW i5 features an eye-catching design with a sculpted hood, adaptive LED headlights with Matrix high-beam function, a large kidney grille with optional Iconic Glow contour lighting, and blacked-out Hofmeister kink with embossed 5 numbering on the sides. It has flared wheel arches, 21-inch BMW Individual Aerodynamic wheels, black side skirts, and flush-fitted door handles. Sleek LED taillights grace the rear end.

It gets BMW Curved Display and optional BMW Interaction Bar

Inside, the 2024 BMW i5 has a luxurious five-seater cabin with fully vegan leather or BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery. It gets a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, BMW Curved Display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also features an optional wrap-around BMW Interaction Bar with backlit crystalline surface structures.

The EV can be parked using a smartphone

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the 2024 BMW i5 comes equipped with a suite of ADAS functions. It gets Driving Assistant Professional with Lane Control Assist and Distance Control with Stop and Go function, and new Highway Assistant with Active Lane Change Assistant function. It gets Parking Assistant Professional with automated parking and maneuvering of up to 200 meters via a smartphone.

It promises a range of up to 475km per charge

Powering the 2024 BMW i5 is a single electric motor in RWD configuration (eDrive40) or a dual-motor setup in AWD configuration (M60 xDrive). They are paired with an 81.2 kWh battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 475km per charge.