Auto

Can Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine defeat BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Can Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine defeat BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2023, 03:30 am 3 min read

Both sedans feature all-LED lighting setup

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the A-Class Limousine in India with a price tag of Rs. 45.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is currently available only in a petrol guise, with a diesel variant planned for Q4 of 2023. At that price point, it rivals the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe on our shores. Which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

Based on the fourth-generation (W177) A-Class hatchback, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine model is essentially a stretched-out compact sedan that adds more practicality with a full-size boot.

The car is designed especially for markets such as India, where a sedan or an SUV acts more as a status symbol.

But how does it fare against an established rival, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine looks more visually appealing

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine features a redesigned front grille with a Mercedes star pattern, a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, chrome-lined windows, and wrap-around LED taillamps. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a sloping roofline, a long and muscular hood, a chromed kidney-shaped grille, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated C-shaped DRLs, sleek LED taillights, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Both sedans are on par in terms of dimensions

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is 4,549mm long, 1,992mm wide, 1,446mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,729mm. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a length of 4,526mm, a width of 2,081mm, a height of 1,420mm, and a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

Both cars are equipped with multi-color ambient lighting

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has a luxurious five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup with the latest MBUX OS. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has a sporty cabin with a head-up display, multi-color ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment console with gesture control.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets more engine options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is propelled by a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 163hp and a peak torque of 270Nm. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered with a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine (190hp/280Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel engine (188hp/400Nm). Both mills are mated to a 7-speed Steptronic DCT gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine carries a price tag of Rs. 45.8 lakh, while the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ranges between Rs. 43.5 lakh and Rs. 45.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2 Series Gran Coupe makes more sense with its aggressive design, sporty five-seater cabin, and powerful petrol and diesel engine options at a slightly lower price.