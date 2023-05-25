Auto

How Royal Enfield Meteor 350 redefined the middleweight cruiser segment

How Royal Enfield Meteor 350 redefined the middleweight cruiser segment

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 emerged as the bestselling motorcycle in the UK last year, defeating the iconic BMW R 1250 GS for the top spot. The middleweight motorcycle was the first one to be based on the brand's all-new J-series platform, which has helped the bikemaker usher in a new era. Here's how the cruiser offering is redefining the sub-500cc segment globally.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is one of the oldest automakers around the world, with a history of over 120 years.

While it is primarily known for its retro-inspired models, the bikemaker has been experimenting with different body styles in the past few years.

The company seems to have managed to crack the code in the cruiser segment with its popular model, the Meteor 350.

It is a successor to the legendary Royal Enfield Thunderbird

Thunderbird, also known as the Rumbler in certain markets, was the bikemaker's first attempt to capture the middleweight cruiser segment in the early 2000s. Depending on the trim, it featured a 346cc or a 499cc Unit Construction Engine (UCE). In 2009, the company added twin sparkplugs technology to improve its performance, thereby increasing its sales. It was replaced by the Meteor 350 in 2020.

Meteor 350 introduced the now-successful J-series platform in 2020

With the overall positive response to the Continental GT 535 and the Himalayan models, Royal Enfield decided to replace the aging Unit Construction Engines with the modern J-series unit in the Meteor 350. Successor to the Thunderbird, the updated motorcycle managed to provide better riding characteristics along with a vast improvement in the NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels on the all-new 349cc mill.

The cruiser flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and alloy wheels

On the design front, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 follows a neo-retro philosophy. It features a typical cruiser silhouette with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a round LED headlamp and sleek LED taillamp units, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, and split grab rails. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster along with a Tripper Navigation unit and rides on designer alloy wheels.

It is offered with a 349cc, J-series engine

On the performance front, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is backed by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine that puts out a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It is the first Royal Enfield model with dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the brand's first model to feature dual-channel ABS as an option. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels for better braking performance. The suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Who is the Royal Enfield Meteor designed for?

In India, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will set you back by Rs. 2.01 lakh for the base Fireball version and Rs. 2.22 lakh for the range-topping Supernova variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The company primarily designed the Meteor 350 as a direct replacement for the legendary Thunderbird model. It targets college students and young professionals looking for a multi-purpose cruiser motorcycle.