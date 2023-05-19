How Continental GT 535 helped in shaping Royal Enfield's future
In 2012, Royal Enfield showcased the Continental GT 535, a revolutionary motorcycle that went on the shape the bikemaker's future. Envisioned to be the most powerful machine from the Chennai-based automaker, the neo-retro cafe racer paid homage to Continental GT 250 from the 1960s. While the company has moved on to a larger 650cc parallel-twin motor, the legendary 535cc mill has not been forgotten.
Why does this story matter?
- Royal Enfield took the Indian market by storm when it introduced the Continental GT 650 in 2019.
- However, it was its predecessor, the Continental GT 535 that paved the way for the cafe racer body style on our shores.
- Officially launched in 2014, the motorcycle was a one-of-a-kind offering that featured top-notch hardware components, usually seen on high-performance liter-class bikes.
The neo-retro motorcycle featured bar-end mirrors and wire-spoked aluminum wheels
On the design front, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 featured a cafe-racer-inspired silhouette. It had a 13.5-liter fuel tank with sculpted recesses for the rider's knees, a clip-on handlebar, a round headlamp unit, bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle with an accessible seat height of 800mm, an upswept exhaust, and a twin-pod analog instrument cluster. The motorcycle rolled on wire-spoked aluminum wheels.
It was powered by a one-of-a-kind 535cc engine
Before the arrival of the Continental GT 535, the biggest mill in Royal Enfield's line-up was the hallmark 500cc Unit Construction Engine (UCE). To make things more interesting, the bikemaker re-bored the iconic motor to create a one-of-a-kind 535cc unit. The unique engine churned out a maximum power of 29hp and a peak torque of 44Nm. It was mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
It had top-notch hardware components from Pirelli, Brembo, and Paioli
The Continental GT 535 came equipped with top-notch components never seen on any Royal Enfield till then. The bike had a twin downtube steel cradle frame from Harris Performance Products, 41mm telescopic front forks and twin rear gas-charged shock absorbers from Paioli, disc brakes and calipers sourced from Brembo, and performance-focused Pirelli Sport Demon tires. Such components were usually seen on premium liter-class superbikes.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 developed a cult-like following
The Continental GT 535 was never a commercial success for Royal Enfield as it carried a price tag of Rs. 2.05 lakh, which was way above its then flagship, the Bullet 500. However, the cafe racer amassed a cult-like following in its three-year production run.