How Continental GT 535 helped in shaping Royal Enfield's future

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2023, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 rode on wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

In 2012, Royal Enfield showcased the Continental GT 535, a revolutionary motorcycle that went on the shape the bikemaker's future. Envisioned to be the most powerful machine from the Chennai-based automaker, the neo-retro cafe racer paid homage to Continental GT 250 from the 1960s. While the company has moved on to a larger 650cc parallel-twin motor, the legendary 535cc mill has not been forgotten.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield took the Indian market by storm when it introduced the Continental GT 650 in 2019.

However, it was its predecessor, the Continental GT 535 that paved the way for the cafe racer body style on our shores.

Officially launched in 2014, the motorcycle was a one-of-a-kind offering that featured top-notch hardware components, usually seen on high-performance liter-class bikes.

The neo-retro motorcycle featured bar-end mirrors and wire-spoked aluminum wheels

On the design front, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 featured a cafe-racer-inspired silhouette. It had a 13.5-liter fuel tank with sculpted recesses for the rider's knees, a clip-on handlebar, a round headlamp unit, bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle with an accessible seat height of 800mm, an upswept exhaust, and a twin-pod analog instrument cluster. The motorcycle rolled on wire-spoked aluminum wheels.

It was powered by a one-of-a-kind 535cc engine

Before the arrival of the Continental GT 535, the biggest mill in Royal Enfield's line-up was the hallmark 500cc Unit Construction Engine (UCE). To make things more interesting, the bikemaker re-bored the iconic motor to create a one-of-a-kind 535cc unit. The unique engine churned out a maximum power of 29hp and a peak torque of 44Nm. It was mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

It had top-notch hardware components from Pirelli, Brembo, and Paioli

The Continental GT 535 came equipped with top-notch components never seen on any Royal Enfield till then. The bike had a twin downtube steel cradle frame from Harris Performance Products, 41mm telescopic front forks and twin rear gas-charged shock absorbers from Paioli, disc brakes and calipers sourced from Brembo, and performance-focused Pirelli Sport Demon tires. Such components were usually seen on premium liter-class superbikes.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 developed a cult-like following

The Continental GT 535 was never a commercial success for Royal Enfield as it carried a price tag of Rs. 2.05 lakh, which was way above its then flagship, the Bullet 500. However, the cafe racer amassed a cult-like following in its three-year production run.