How Nissan Magnite Geza Edition fares against rival SUVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2023, 04:08 pm 3 min read

Nissan Magnite rides on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Nissan)

Ahead of its official launch on May 26 in India, Nissan has teased the Geza Edition of its popular SUV, the Magnite. Order books for the special offering are open against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Taking inspiration from Japanese theatres and their musical theme, the SUV will likely be based on the range-topping variant and will get additional feel-good features.

Firstly, let's take a look at the Magnite Geza Edition

The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition will remain largely identical to the standard model, barring a few features. The SUV will get a new beige color upholstery, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL-sourced speakers, ambient lighting, and a shark-fin antenna. For passengers' safety, it will have ESP, TCS, hill-hold assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a rear-view camera.

It will be offered with two powertrain options

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition will remain mechanically unaltered. It will be backed by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm (manual) and 98.63hp/152Nm (automatic). Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

Tata Punch: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Tata Punch gets a typical SUV stance and features a dual-tone paint scheme, projector headlights, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, it has a five-seater cabin with auto climate control, a cooled glovebox, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and iRA connected car technology. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter 'Revotron', three-cylinder petrol engine which churns out 84.48hp/113Nm.

Citroen C3: Price begins at Rs. 6.16 lakh

Citroen C3 sports a quirky design language with bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, skid plates, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin has a two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, manual AC with extra rear AC, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity options. It draws power from a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (82hp/115Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (110hp/190Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price starts at Rs. 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a clamshell hood, a blacked-out NEXWave grille, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, connected LED taillamps, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels. It has a two-tone dashboard, a head-up display, premium leatherette upholstery, a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment console, and six airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) and a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol mill (99hp/147Nm).

Kia Sonet: Price begins at Rs. 7.79 lakh

Kia Sonet boasts a tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with eye-brow-shaped DRLs, skid plates, flared wheel arches, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, it has a spacious cabin with ventilated seats, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm).

Hyundai EXTER is also available for booking

Hyundai EXTER has a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted projector headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs, a blacked-out parametric grille, a floating-style roof design, and a silver-colored skid plate. The five-seater cabin gets keyless entry, a dashcam with dual cameras, a rear-view camera, six airbags, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. It will be powered by a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel motor.