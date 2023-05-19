Auto

2023 Vespa Dual variant breaks cover in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2023, 11:23 am 2 min read

2023 Vespa Dual features all-LED lighting setup

Piaggio has taken the wraps off the all-new 'Dual' variant of the MY-2023 Vespa in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is available in both VXL and SXL avatars. The updated scooter is now offered in four new dual-tone color schemes. It also comes with OBD-2-compliant 125cc and 150cc single-cylinder engines.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its inception in 1946, the Vespa range has been known for its agile ride and handling characteristics. The word Vespa means "wasp" in English.

Italian marque Piaggio has now updated the retro-inspired scooter to comply with the stricter OBD-2 norms as a part of the MY-2023 upgrades.

The automaker has also introduced a new 'Dual' variant to attract young buyers.

The scooter features a neo-retro design with dual-tone color schemes

The 2023 Vespa version retains the neo-retro design of the outgoing model. The new Dual variant features four dual-tone color schemes: Pearl White+Azuro Provenza and Pearl White+Beige for VXL, and Pearl White+Matte Red and Pearl White+Matte Black for SXL. It has an all-LED lighting setup, chromed mirrors, a wide handlebar, and 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

It is equipped with Combined Braking System

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Vespa Dual comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro scooter are taken care of by a single-sided hydraulic unit at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It is available in two engine options

Powering the 2023 Vespa Dual is either a 125cc, 3-valve, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 9.93hp and a peak torque of 9.6Nm or a 150cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve motor that puts out 10.4hp/10.6Nm of torque. The mills are linked to a CVT gearbox.

2023 Vespa Dual: Pricing and availability

Piaggio has launched the 2023 Vespa Dual in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.32 lakh for the VXL 125 trim, Rs. 1.37 lakh for the SXL 125 model, Rs. 1.46 lakh for the VXL 150 variant, and Rs. 1.49 lakh for the range-topping SXL 150 version (all prices, ex-showroom). The scooter can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.