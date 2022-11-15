Auto

MV Agusta 921 S concept debuts as retro-styled 921cc powerhouse

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 15, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

MV Agusta 921 S concept gets four riding modes (Photo credit: MV Agusta)

Italian automaker MV Agusta has unveiled its 921 S concept motorcycle. It should arrive in production guise around mid-2024. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a head-turning look and offers a long list of electronic riding aids, including cruise control and traction control. It is fueled by a 921cc, four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 117hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The MV Agusta 921 S concept draws styling cues from the 750S sports bike from the early 1970s, and pairs it with modern features.

It also packs a brand-new inline-four engine whose torque figure is equal to that of the Brutale 1000 naked bike.

Once this motorcycle goes on sale, all its units should be quickly accounted for.

Design The bike has a backrest and 17-inch wheels

MV Agusta 921 S concept sits on a steel trellis frame and has a sculpted fuel tank, low tapered handlebar, a racing-style seat with a backrest, an underbelly exhaust, and triple-tone red, gray, and blue paintwork. The bike packs a 4.5-inch touchscreen TFT instrument console, a circular headlight, and rides on 17-inch aluminum alloy rims. It stores 16-liter of fuel and weighs 205kg.

Information It hits a top speed of 219km/h

The MV Agusta 921 S concept draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 921cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 117hp and a peak torque of 116.5Nm. It attains a top speed of 219km/h.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

The MV Agusta 921 S concept is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cruise control, traction control, and launch control. It also gets four riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Ohlins inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information MV Agusta 921 S: Availability

The MV Agusta 921 S is a concept model and will enter production sometime in the middle of 2024. Its pricing details will be disclosed around that time. We do not know if it will arrive in India.