2024 Lexus LC 500h goes official at Rs. 2.4 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2023, 02:21 pm 2 min read

2024 Lexus LC 500h rolls on 21-inch forged wheels

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has introduced the 2024 LC 500h in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.39 crore (ex-showroom). Available in a single fully-loaded variant, the coupe is offered with a choice of nine vibrant paint schemes and three interior trims. The coupe is backed by a 3.5-liter, V6 engine along with the brand's hybrid electric drive system to maximize performance.

Introduced as a grand-touring model in the 2016 North American International Auto Show, the Lexus LC is based on the 2012 LF-LC Concept. The car made its debut in two body styles: coupe and convertible.

To showcase the brand's commitment to green mobility solutions, the four-wheeler features an efficient petrol-hybrid powertrain (codenamed 8GR-FXS).

The coupe follows the brand's modern design philosophy

The 2024 Lexus LC 500h follows the brand's modern design philosophy and has an eye-catching look. It features a massive chrome-studded grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, door-mounted ORVMs, frameless windows, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer 21-inch forged aluminum wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with 3D elements are available at the rear end.

It is fueled by a 3.5-liter, petrol-hybrid powertrain

Powering the 2024 Lexus LC 500h is a 3.5-liter, V6 engine that is linked to an electric motor and Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 354hp of maximum power and 650Nm of peak torque. It is mated to the brand's multi-stage hybrid transmission.

It features ADAS and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2024 Lexus LC 500h has a sporty four-seater cabin (2+2) based on the 'Tazuna' or human-centered design philosophy. It features a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, racing-style bucket seats, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. For passengers' safety, it gets eight airbags and ADAS functions.

2024 Lexus LC 500h: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2024 Lexus LC 500h can be yours with a sticker price of Rs. 2.39 crore (ex-showroom). The order books for the coupe are now open. It can be reserved online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.