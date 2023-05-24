Auto

Is Simple One better than Hero VIDA V1 Pro

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2023, 01:50 pm 3 min read

Both EVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has finally launched its highly-awaited One scooter in India after a year-long delay. The EV starts at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores. At that price point, the vehicle goes up against the Pro model of the Hero VIDA V1. How does the former stack up against the VIDA V1 in the premium electric scooter category? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Hero VIDA V1 recently set a Guinness World Record for 'the greatest distance on an electric scooter in 24 hours by a team in relay.'

The team of expert riders clocked 1,780km on the EV in a controlled environment.

Now, to challenge its supremacy, Simple Energy has introduced the much-awaited One scooter, which has a claimed range of 212km on a single charge.

Hero VIDA V1 looks more appealing

Hero VIDA V1 Pro has a quirky design language and features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats with 26-liter under-seat storage, and a sleek LED taillight. Simple One sits on an underbone chassis and flaunts an angular design, an apron-mounted LED headlight, flared body panels, a 7.0-inch digital console, and 30-liter under-seat storage. Both EVs ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Both EVs are equipped with disc brakes

For the safety of the rider, the Hero VIDA V1 Pro and Simple One are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both electric scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Simple One has a greater claimed range

Hero VIDA V1 Pro draws power from a hub-mounted electric motor paired with an IP-rated removable 3.94kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 165km on a single charge. Simple One is backed by an 8.5kW motor that is linked to a 5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The e-scooter claims to deliver a range of up to 212km on a single charge.

Which one makes more sense on our shores?

In India, Hero VIDA V1 Pro can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh, while the Simple One will set you back by Rs. 1.45 lakh for the single-tone color option and Rs. 1.5 lakh for the dual-tone paint scheme (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the VIDA V1 makes more sense with its better looks, removable battery, and lower price.