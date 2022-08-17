Sensex climbs to 60,260 points, Nifty settles near 17,950 mark
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Wednesday saw gains, marking a seven-day winning streak. While the Sensex rose 0.69% to 60,260.13 points, the Nifty jumped 0.66% to 17,944.25 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 50.65 points, or 0.6%, to close at 8,506.8 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.
Among the winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY IT, which rose 2.21%, 1.44%, and 1.15%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, and Hero MotoCorp, which climbed 5.73%, 3.48%, and 3.3%, respectively. Apollo Hospital, M&M, and Tata Motors Ltd emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.11%, 1.11%, and 0.99%, respectively.
The Asian markets ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.45%, 0.46%, and 1.23% to settle at 3,292.53 points, 19,922.45 points, and 29,222.77 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 0.19% to 13,102.55 points.
The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.26% to Rs. 79.45 in the forex trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 51,829, while the silver futures tumbled 0.56% to Rs. 57,342. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.57, or 0.66% to $87.04 per barrel.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $23,840.53, which is down 1.09% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 0.2% and is selling at $1,889.92. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% down), $316.38 (0.51% down), and $0.5596 (1.32% down), respectively. Finally, down by 3.43% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.08464.