Business

Sensex climbs to 60,260 points, Nifty settles near 17,950 mark

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 17, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.6% to settle at 8,506.8 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Wednesday saw gains, marking a seven-day winning streak. While the Sensex rose 0.69% to 60,260.13 points, the Nifty jumped 0.66% to 17,944.25 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 50.65 points, or 0.6%, to close at 8,506.8 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY IT, which rose 2.21%, 1.44%, and 1.15%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, and Hero MotoCorp, which climbed 5.73%, 3.48%, and 3.3%, respectively. Apollo Hospital, M&M, and Tata Motors Ltd emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.11%, 1.11%, and 0.99%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.45%, 0.46%, and 1.23% to settle at 3,292.53 points, 19,922.45 points, and 29,222.77 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 0.19% to 13,102.55 points.

Commodities INR goes up 0.26% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.26% to Rs. 79.45 in the forex trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 51,829, while the silver futures tumbled 0.56% to Rs. 57,342. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.57, or 0.66% to $87.04 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $23,840.53, which is down 1.09% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 0.2% and is selling at $1,889.92. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% down), $316.38 (0.51% down), and $0.5596 (1.32% down), respectively. Finally, down by 3.43% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.08464.