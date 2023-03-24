Auto

Lamborghini Urus S to debut in India soon: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 24, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus S features a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

After introducing the 'Performante' variant of the highly-successful Lamborghini Urus in India, the Italian carmaker is set to bring the all-new 'S' model here on April 13. To recall, the updated high-performance SUV was launched in various global markets in September last year. It is essentially an entry-level trim for the Urus range and features an uprated 666hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Lamborghini has been leading the performance-oriented car segment in recent years, in terms of sales figures.

The Urus crossed the highly-coveted 20,000 unit production milestone globally, in a record time of just four years. A commendable feat since supercars do limited sales runs when compared to regular cars.

The upcoming Urus S will be an entry-level SUV for the brand when launched in India.

The super-SUV is based on the 'CENTRO STILE' design philosophy

On the design front, the Lamborghini Urus S remains largely unchanged from the outgoing model and follows the 'CENTRO STILE' design philosophy. It features a sculpted hood, a large grille, angular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a prominent front splitter, wide air dams, flared wheel arches, wrap-around Y-shaped LED taillights, and a large diffuser. The high-performance SUV rolls on all-new designer 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Urus S expresses contemporary sophistication

On the inside, the Lamborghini Urus S gets a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin. It features a minimalist dashboard design, premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a 'Lamborghini Infotainment System III' with two touchscreen panels and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Ad Personam customization options

With Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization options, buyers of the Urus S SUV will be able to design their vehicles according to their preferences. The option allows customers to extensively upgrade the exterior as well as the interiors of the performance-oriented SUV from a wide variety of colors and a large range of upholstery materials available in the brand's catalog.

It is offered with an uprated 4.0-liter, V8 powertrain

Powering the Lamborghini Urus S is an uprated 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine from the 'Performante' variant. The motor churns out 666hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 850Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with an all-wheel drive system.