Harley-Davidson X440: Check design, features, and expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2023, 11:15 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson X440 rolls on machined ally wheels (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Ahead of its official launch on July 3, Harley-Davidson has revealed the design of the upcoming made-in-India X440. The roadster model is the first offering to arrive from the collaboration between the US-based bikemaker and Hero MotoCorp. It features a few design elements from the iconic XR1200. The launch of the motorcycle is scheduled to happen in India on July 3.

Why does this story matter?

While Harley-Davidson has been a force to reckon with in various global markets, it has not been able to make a mark in India due to its premium pricing.

The company had previously attempted to capture our market by launching the Street 750 at a relatively affordable price point.

Now, the bikemaker is planning its second innings on our shores with Hero MotoCorp.

The roadster flaunts an XR1200-inspired fuel tank and all-LED lighting

The upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 looks unique with an XR1200-inspired muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRL, a wide handlebar, a single-piece stepped-up seat, round mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The neo-retro roadster houses a single-pod digital instrument cluster, which will likely feature Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle rides on machined alloy wheels.

The bike comes equipped with inverted front forks

For the safety of the rider, the all-new Harley-Davidson X440 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The motorcycle will likely feature dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. Suspension duties on the roadster are taken care of by inverted forks at the front side and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear end.

It will be offered with a 440cc engine

Harley-Davidson is yet to disclose the technical specifications of the X440. However, we expect the motorcycle to draw power from a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine. The mill is expected to develop around 38hp of maximum power.

How much will the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 cost?

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch the all-new X440 in the Indian market on July 3. We expect the upcoming roadster to be priced around Rs. 2.5 lakh mark. Once launched, the neo-retro motorcycle will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Yezdi Roadster, Honda H'ness CB350, and Jawa 42 in the sub-500cc category on our shores.