What to expect from 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350

May 25, 2023

2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to reveal the 2023 Meteor 350 in India soon. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the cruiser motorcycle has been spotted during a test run, sans camouflage. With the MY-2023 update, the bike will now feature an LED headlamp, a silver-finished engine bay, and wire-spoked wheels in the top-spec Supernova trim.

Why does this story matter?

With its ever-popular Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has been leading the sales charts in the middleweight motorcycle segment not just in India but also in the UK market.

It popularized the cruiser segment with its neo-retro design and capable J-series engine.

However, with competitors such as Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster gaining traction on our shores, the former is now getting a mid-cycle update.

The motorcycle will flaunt circular LED headlight and wire-spoked wheels

On the design front, the 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will retain the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It will flaunt a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a circular LED headlamp, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, spilt grab rails, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Tripper navigation unit, and sleek LED taillamp. The bike will ride on wire-spoked wheels.

It will come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of the safety of the rider, the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle should be carried out by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

It will likely retain the 349cc, J-series engine

On the performance front, the 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine that puts out a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill would likely be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much will the 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cost?

Royal Enfield is expected to soon reveal the 2023 Meteor 350 in the Indian market. The pricing and availability details of the refreshed motorcycle would be announced at its launch event. We expect the upcoming cruiser motorcycle to carry a premium over the current model, which ranges between Rs. 2.01 lakh and Rs. 2.22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).