Tesla Cybertruck's interiors revealed: New yoke-style steering wheel, 17-inch touchscreen

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2023, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Tesla Cybertruck will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tesla)

Ahead of its official launch, the interiors of the Tesla Cybertruck have been revealed. A prototype version of the upcoming electric pickup truck was spotted at the recently-concluded annual shareholder meeting. The vehicle featured an improved version of the yoke-style steering wheel, which was previously seen on the Model S and Model X. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming EV.

Why does this story matter?

Tesla is considered a pioneer of modern-age electric vehicles. The company started pushing the boundaries of electric mobility solutions with the arrival of Elon Musk as its CEO in 2008.

First showcased in 2019, the Cybertruck has been delayed due to various reasons for over four years.

Now, with the sighting of a production-ready prototype, it seems the launch is around the corner.

It will feature armored glass and 'cold-rolled' stainless steel panels

On the outside, the Tesla Cybertruck will feature an overall aggressive design. The EV will sport a single-bar full-width LED headlight, a sharply raked windscreen, armored glass all-around, angular body panels made of 'cold-rolled' stainless steel, a closed-off grille, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels with off-road focused tires. Connected LED taillights will be available at the rear end.

The Cybertruck will get an improved yoke-style steering wheel

The Tesla Cybertruck will get a spacious 6-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design and premium upholstery. It will feature a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a large 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an improved yoke-style steering wheel with rounded edges. Passengers' safety should be ensured by a host of ADAS functions.

The EV claims a range of up to 805km

On the performance front, the Tesla Cybertruck will draw power from either a single-motor setup that should deliver a range of 402km, a dual-motor version that promises a range of 482km, or a tri-motor variant that has a claimed range of up to 805km.

What to expect from the Tesla Cybertruck?

The exact timeline for the launch of the Tesla Cybertruck is yet to be revealed by the US-based EV maker. The pick-up truck was originally slated to arrive in late 2023. It was announced with a starting price of $39,900 (approximately Rs. 33 lakh) during its unveiling in 2019. However, with a rise in input costs, we expect it to carry a premium now.