Is Hero Xtreme 160R 4V better than Honda XBlade

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 18, 2023 | 03:47 pm 3 min read

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V in India. The streetfighter features an improved engine with a four-valve head and new inverted front forks. With a starting price of Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike rivals the Honda XBlade in the performance-focused sub-200cc segment. Will the homegrown brawler emerge victorious against the Japanese fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Honda introduced the XBlade in India to take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 range and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 in 2018. The bike received lukewarm feedback from critics and customers alike. It got a minor facelift in 2020, along with a BS6-compliant engine. The streetfighter now has to face the all-new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V in the performance-focused sub-200cc segment.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V looks more pleasing to the eye

Honda XBlade features a sculpted 12-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, a wide handlebar, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V features a muscular 12-liter fuel tank with extensions, an LED headlight, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a stubby exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Both bikes are on par in terms of dimensions

Honda XBlade has a seat height of 795mm, a ground clearance of 160mm, and a kerb weight of 144kg. In comparison, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has a saddle height of 790mm, a ground clearance of 167mm, and tips the scales at 145kg.

Xtreme 160R 4V packs a more powerful engine

Hero XBlade is backed by a 162.7cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 13.7hp and a peak torque of 14.7Nm. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is offered with a 163cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that puts out a maximum power of 16.7hp and a peak torque of 14.6Nm. Both mills are linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider safety, both the Hero XBlade and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V come equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The former gets single-channel ABS, while the latter has dual-channel ABS. The XBlade has telescopic front forks, while the Xtreme 160R features 37mm inverted forks at the front. Both bikes have a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Honda XBlade will set you back by Rs. 1.21 lakh. In comparison, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ranges between Rs. 1.27 lakh and Rs. 1.37 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Xtreme 160R 4V for its aggressive design, better suspension (inverted front forks) and braking setup (dual-channel ABS), and powerful engine with a four-valve head.

